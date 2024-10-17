Overnight Assault: Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

In an aggressive move, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region overnight. The assault, which involved 56 drones and one missile, has left some consumers without power, according to Mykolaiv's Governor Vitaliy Kim.

Ukrainian air force reports indicate that five infrastructure facilities near the front line were hit. A substantial number of drones were intercepted, but many others evaded detection, with some potentially landing in Ukrainian territory due to electronic warfare interference.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, stated that debris from a drone fell on a kindergarten's land in the capital, though critical infrastructure remains unscathed. This attack is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to incapacitate essential services ahead of winter, escalating Kyiv's calls for more robust air defenses from allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)