Overnight Assault: Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russian forces launched an overnight assault using drones and a missile on Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, targeting energy infrastructure. No casualties were reported, but power was disrupted, and infrastructure in the front-line region was affected. Kyiv's leaders are urging for enhanced air defense support amid ongoing conflicts.
In an aggressive move, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region overnight. The assault, which involved 56 drones and one missile, has left some consumers without power, according to Mykolaiv's Governor Vitaliy Kim.
Ukrainian air force reports indicate that five infrastructure facilities near the front line were hit. A substantial number of drones were intercepted, but many others evaded detection, with some potentially landing in Ukrainian territory due to electronic warfare interference.
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, stated that debris from a drone fell on a kindergarten's land in the capital, though critical infrastructure remains unscathed. This attack is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to incapacitate essential services ahead of winter, escalating Kyiv's calls for more robust air defenses from allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Mykolaiv
- drone
- attack
- infrastructure
- Vitaliy Kim
- Kyiv
- energy
- electronic warfare
ALSO READ
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack
Macron Condemns Iran's Attack, Mobilizes Military for Israel's Security
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
German Chancellor Calls for Immediate Halt of Attacks on Israel
UK PM Keir Starmer Condemns Iran's Missile Attacks on Israel Amid Brussels Tour