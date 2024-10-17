German Warship Intercepts Drone Off Lebanese Coast
A German warship, part of the UNIFIL mission, intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle off Lebanon's coast without sustaining damage. The spokesperson for the German defense ministry confirmed the safe control and disposal of the drone. The incident was first reported by dpa news agency.
A German warship participating in the United Nations' UNIFIL mission successfully intercepted an unmanned flying object off Lebanon's coast on Thursday, a spokesperson from the German defense ministry confirmed to Reuters.
The German defense ministry's spokesperson explained that the corvette executed a controlled crash to bring the unidentified drone into the water, ensuring no harm came to the German vessel or its crew. The ship, Ludwigshafen am Rhein, continues its operations unimpeded.
The news agency dpa was the first to report this incident, highlighting the ongoing mission's ability to handle aerial threats effectively.
