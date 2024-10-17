German Warship Intercepts Drone Off Lebanese Coast

A German warship participating in the United Nations' UNIFIL mission successfully intercepted an unmanned flying object off Lebanon's coast on Thursday, a spokesperson from the German defense ministry confirmed to Reuters.

The German defense ministry's spokesperson explained that the corvette executed a controlled crash to bring the unidentified drone into the water, ensuring no harm came to the German vessel or its crew. The ship, Ludwigshafen am Rhein, continues its operations unimpeded.

The news agency dpa was the first to report this incident, highlighting the ongoing mission's ability to handle aerial threats effectively.

