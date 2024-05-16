MP: Mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia reach Gwalior for last rites

The mortal remains of Union Minister Jyotriaditya Scindia's mother and the erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior Royal Family, Madhavi Raje Scindia, were brought to her residence in Gwalior for last rites on Thursday. The erstwhile Rajamata's mortal remains were kept on the premises of the palace for final tributes by people, with the last rites scheduled to be held later on Thursday.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present with his family members as the mortal remains of his mother arrived. Madhavi Raje Scindia passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi on Wednesday. She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last two months and breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

Former state minister Imarti Devi expressed grief over the demise of the Rajmata, praying that the departed soul finds peace in the heavenly abode. "I was saddened after receiving word of the Rajmata's demise. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences and prayers are with her family," she told ANI.

"Rajmata Scindia was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI earlier. "It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" read an official statement from Scindia's office on Wednesday. (ANI)

