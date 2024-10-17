India Shines with Four Medals at ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi

Vivaan Kapoor demonstrated exceptional skill by securing a silver medal in trap shooting at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final. Kapoor narrowly missed the top spot by scoring 44 points, finishing just behind China's QI Ying, who claimed gold with a score of 47 points. Turkey's N Tolga Tuncer captured bronze with 35 points.

Meanwhile, in the skeet shooting category, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka showcased his prowess by winning a bronze medal with a total score of 43. The event was dominated by Italy's Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti, who placed first and second with scores of 57 and 56, respectively. Adding to India's medal tally, Akhil Sheoran also made headlines with his first world cup final medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), and Ganemat Sekhon set a national record in women's skeet during the second day of the championship.

With two silver and two bronze medals, India has achieved a significant feat at the World Cup Final in the national capital. Continuing with impressive consistency, Sheoran, a seasoned competitor with ISSF accolades at every level, completed a remarkable comeback from mid-table to secure bronze, much to the delight of the home crowd at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Earlier in the tournament, Sonam Uttam Maskar added to India's achievements by claiming a silver on the event's opening day, marking her debut medal at this level of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)