Allegations of Misconduct at AIIMS: Guard Accuses Security Chief

An alarming accusation has been made by a female guard at AIIMS-Delhi against the institution's chief security officer, citing sexual harassment and caste discrimination. In the face of these serious allegations, the prominent medical institute has set a probe into motion, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The investigation will be conducted under the leadership of Dr. K K Verma, Dean of Academics, and Dr. Punit Kaur, Head of the Department of Biophysics. Dr. Verma leads the Committee on Redressal of Grievances specific to SC/ST/OBC categories, while Dr. Kaur chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.

The committees have been ordered to submit preliminary reports complete with evidentiary material within a strict timeline of seven days, commencing from the date specified in the memorandum. As of now, AIIMS authorities have chosen to remain silent on the developments of this sensitive matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)