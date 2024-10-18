Allegations of Misconduct at AIIMS: Guard Accuses Security Chief
A female guard at AIIMS-Delhi has accused the chief security officer of sexual harassment and caste discrimination. The institution has initiated a probe, led by Dr. K K Verma and Dr. Punit Kaur, to investigate the claims. AIIMS authorities have not commented on the ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- India
An alarming accusation has been made by a female guard at AIIMS-Delhi against the institution's chief security officer, citing sexual harassment and caste discrimination. In the face of these serious allegations, the prominent medical institute has set a probe into motion, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
The investigation will be conducted under the leadership of Dr. K K Verma, Dean of Academics, and Dr. Punit Kaur, Head of the Department of Biophysics. Dr. Verma leads the Committee on Redressal of Grievances specific to SC/ST/OBC categories, while Dr. Kaur chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.
The committees have been ordered to submit preliminary reports complete with evidentiary material within a strict timeline of seven days, commencing from the date specified in the memorandum. As of now, AIIMS authorities have chosen to remain silent on the developments of this sensitive matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Azharuddin Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association
European Stocks Dip Amid SAP Probe and Inflation Data Watch
Cabinet directed three different probes into Thrissur Pooram disruption issue: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Isha Foundation moves SC challenging Madras HC order asking Tamil Nadu Police to probe criminal cases against it.
Social Activist Takes Stand in High-Profile MUDA Investigation