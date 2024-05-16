Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Human Life Lost in Tiger Attack Near Bhopal

A tiger killed a man and ate parts of his body in the eastern range of Raisen forest division near here, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place near Neemkheda village, about 35 km from Bhopal city, said Divisional Forest Officer DFO Vijay Kumar.The body of Maniram Jatav 62 was found in the forest around 4 pm on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:21 IST
Tragic Encounter: Human Life Lost in Tiger Attack Near Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger killed a man and ate parts of his body in the eastern range of Raisen forest division near here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Neemkheda village, about 35 km from Bhopal city, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Kumar.

The body of Maniram Jatav (62) was found in the forest around 4 pm on Wednesday. He had gone out to collect tendu leaves, the official told PTI. ''Canine marks on the neck suggested he was killed by a tiger and not a leopard. The animal ate the man's hips and thighs. Its pugmarks were also seen nearby,'' Kumar said.

The tiger must have ventured out of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to more than 60 tigers, the DFO said.

''This is for the first time in recent history that a big cat has mauled a man to death in the forest of Raisen district. The area where the body was found is not a protected area,'' Kumar added.

The kin of the deceased were paid a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, the DFO said.

''We have ramped up patrolling in the region to track the big cat. Villagers have been asked not to venture into the forest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024