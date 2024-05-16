Tragic Encounter: Human Life Lost in Tiger Attack Near Bhopal

A tiger killed a man and ate parts of his body in the eastern range of Raisen forest division near here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Neemkheda village, about 35 km from Bhopal city, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Kumar.

The body of Maniram Jatav (62) was found in the forest around 4 pm on Wednesday. He had gone out to collect tendu leaves, the official told PTI. ''Canine marks on the neck suggested he was killed by a tiger and not a leopard. The animal ate the man's hips and thighs. Its pugmarks were also seen nearby,'' Kumar said.

The tiger must have ventured out of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to more than 60 tigers, the DFO said.

''This is for the first time in recent history that a big cat has mauled a man to death in the forest of Raisen district. The area where the body was found is not a protected area,'' Kumar added.

The kin of the deceased were paid a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, the DFO said.

''We have ramped up patrolling in the region to track the big cat. Villagers have been asked not to venture into the forest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)