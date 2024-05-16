Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Six of family killed over land dispute in Sitapur

In a shocking incident six members of a family were brutally murdered by another member of the family due to a property dispute in Sitapur in the intervening night of May 10 and 11, IG Range Lucknow said.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:51 IST
IG Range Lucknow, Tarun Gaba. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI):Uttar Pradesh: Six of family killed over land dispute in Sitapur "On the intervening night of 10th and 11th, a very serious crime took place in Rampur Mathura Police Station area of Sitapur district in which six family members were murdered," said IG Range Lucknow, Tarun Gaba.

However, after the police investigation, it was revealed that the witness was misleading them. As per the witness, one of the deceased's brothers, Anurag killed five people of the family and later committed suicide.

"One of the deceased's brothers said that Anurag after killing 5 people of the family died by suicide. After investigation, it was found that the deceased's brother had been misleading us. The truth was there had been no suicide and Anurag had also been murdered...It was later revealed that Anurag's brother Ajit had committed this crime," said IG Range Lucknow. Tarun Gaba further said that accused Ajit felt that he was being ill-treated by his brother Anurag and his wife.

"There was a dispute of money and land. There was a loan of 24 lakhs which had to be repaid by the accused and the victims were not helping him. Getting agitated he carried out this crime. Technical analysis has been done. The role of Ajit is clear," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

