Shell says fire near Nigeria's Gbaran gas facility has been extinguished

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:17 IST
Oil major Shell has confirmed a fire that broke out near its Gbaran Ubie gas facility in Nigeria's coastal Bayelsa state on Tuesday has been put out.

"We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility...went out last night and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact," a Shell spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The Gbaran facility, which began operations in 2010, is by far the most important Nigeria LNG gas feedstock project, processing almost 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

