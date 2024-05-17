Vikram Solar bags order to supply 397.7 MWp solar modules to NTPC’s Khavda proj in Gujarat

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:20 IST
Vikram Solar on Friday said it has bagged a 397.7 MWp solar module supply order for NTPC's Khavda project in Gujarat.

Vikram Solar has secured a 397.7 MWp module supply order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a company statement said, adding that the modules will power a significant portion of the 1,255 MW Khavda Solar Project in Gujarat.

The project aligns perfectly with the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR), further solidifying the company's dedication to bolstering India's domestic solar manufacturing capabilities, the statement added.

''Our successful execution of numerous solar projects for NTPC has fostered a deep trust, built on a shared commitment to excellence,'' Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar said.

