Member of Himanshu Bhau gang killed in encounter in Delhi

A member of the Himanshu Bhau gang was killed in an encounter in the National Capital, police said. "Ajay aka Goli, a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was killed in an encounter between Delhi Police and criminals," said an official of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The encounter was done by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell in Rohini Sector 29 of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station area, they added. "Goli was involved in the firing incident at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar. One of his associates was caught by the Crime Branch from Kolkata Airport," police said.

"Abhishek aka Churan, an active member of Himanshu @ Bhau-Naveen Bali gang has been arrested. One pistol of .32 bore with 6 live cartridges was recovered from him at the time of his arrest," police said. A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him, they added.

"He had earlier provided shelter to Himanshu @ Bhau before the latter's escape. He was previously involved in 4 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, Arms Act in Delhi & Haryana," police said. Information was received that gang members of notorious criminal Himanshu alias Bhau are involved in extortion activities in Delhi and the NCR and resort to firing in cases of denial. While pursuing the active involvement of Himanshu on May 10, 2024, specific information was received that a criminal named Abhishek was present in Vijay Nagar with an illegal weapon, as per the police.

"Consequently, a team of Special Cell/NDR was formed and a raid was conducted. On seeing police, Abhishek whipped out his pistol and tried to fire towards the police team but was overpowered and disarmed by the team," police said. During the interrogation, Abhishek, also known as Churan, disclosed that he had graduated from Khalsa College in Delhi. Following the death of his father, he came into contact with the criminal elements in his area. In 2015, while pursuing his graduation, he was involved in a case of assault and quarrel that was registered at PS Alipur, Delhi. In 2018, he was arrested under the Arms Act at PS Bawana, Delhi, for brandishing a Pistol to assert his dominance in the area, an official statement said on Friday. (ANI)

