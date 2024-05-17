Eskom Launches 'Save Your Transformers, Save Lives' Campaign Ahead of Winter

As winter approaches and temperatures drop, Eskom is rolling out a new campaign titled 'Save Your Transformers, Save Lives' aimed at addressing the pressing issue of overloaded transformers across the country.

The power utility has highlighted that more than 2,000 transformers nationwide are under strain due to illegal connections and tampering, leading to overloading and potential explosions.

"This situation poses a serious threat of prolonged electricity outages in communities," Eskom stated in a release on Thursday.

Over the past year, Eskom has allocated over R300 million towards replacing failed transformers and mini-substations, a cost that is not offset by revenue and ultimately jeopardizes its ability to deliver reliable electricity to customers.

The 'Save Your Transformers, Save Lives' campaign calls on electricity users to reduce their consumption to alleviate strain on the power system and mitigate the risk of related accidents.

Furthermore, Eskom has cautioned that various safety incidents and equipment failures are directly attributable to these unlawful activities, posing dangers to both lives and the continuity of electricity supply.

Illegal connections, network equipment theft, vandalism, meter bypasses, and unregulated electricity consumption place significant stress on network equipment, increasing the likelihood of transformer failures and explosions.

Eskom emphasizes that such failures not only inconvenience customers but also pose serious safety risks to the public, potentially resulting in injuries and fatalities.