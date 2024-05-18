Left Menu

Five injured after bus rams into parked truck in UP's Amroha

Five people were injured after a bus rammed into a truck parked on the National Highway 9 Amroha on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five people were injured after a bus rammed into a truck parked on the National Highway 9 Amroha on Saturday, police said. According to the received information, the incident happened under the Didauli police station and the injured persons were admitted to TMU Hospital in Pakbara, Moradabad.

According to Amroha's circle officer-city Arun Kumar, five people were injured and one woman has been referred to Hayer Center Hospital. All people are out of danger. A day ahead of this, five people were killed and 12 injured as a speeding bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred at Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village of Bharatpur at around 2 pm. SP of Bharatpur Mridul Kachhawa said, "The rough estimate we have received so far is that 5 people died and 12 people were injured in this incident." According to Kachhawa, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by the bus driver's negligence

"Today, around 2 pm, an accident took place on the National Highway which goes from Jaipur to Agra. An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a truck from behind. Prima facie, from the facts that have come before the police, the fault was that of the bus driver. According to the information received till now, 5 people have died, and the remaining people are currently under treatment. The deceased people's families have been informed, Kachhawa said. "Further investigation is being done by the district police," he added.

Most of the victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, particularly areas like Agra and Mathura. The injured have been rushed to the R. B. M. Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment, the SP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

