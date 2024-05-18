8 dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

Eight people died and over two dozen suffered injuries after the bus they were traveling in caught fire in Nuh in the early morning hours on Saturday, police said. Following the incident, the injured were brought to Nuh Medical College where they are undergoing treatment.

Shortly after receiving information about the accident, Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya reached the spot with his team. He has confirmed the death of eight people and said around two dozen people are injured. At the time of the incident, 64 passengers are said to have boarded the bus.

Responding to the incident, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said, "I would say that this is a very painful, sad, and heart-wrenching incident. The devotees were returning from Vrindavan. The bus caught fire and several people including elderly, women, and children were injured." Meena Rani, one of the injured said, "We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. Some motorcycle people alerted us and also rescued us breaking the windows of the bus while our driver fled from the spot. Those who save us died inside and 10 of our people have died. 64 people were there on the bus..."

More details are awaited. Meanwhile in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha five people were injured after a bus rammed into a truck parked on the National Highway 9 Amroha on Saturday police said.

According to the received information, the incident happened under the Didauli police station and the injured persons were admitted to TMU Hospital in Pakbara, Moradabad. (ANI)

