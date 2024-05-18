IMD issues heavy rain alert for various districts across Kerala on May 19-20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for various districts across Kerala from May 19-20. The IMD has issued an orange alert today for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram and a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

A red alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts during May 19-20 and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on May 21. On May 22, a yellow alert was issued for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23 with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19, the IMD said. (ANI)

