Left Menu

IMD issues heavy rain alert for various districts across Kerala on May 19-20

The IMD has issued an orange alert today for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram and a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 17:42 IST
IMD issues heavy rain alert for various districts across Kerala on May 19-20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for various districts across Kerala from May 19-20. The IMD has issued an orange alert today for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram and a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

A red alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts during May 19-20 and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on May 21. On May 22, a yellow alert was issued for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23 with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19, the IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024