Doctor's advice to cope with heatwave: Cover body parts while going out, keep yourself hydrated

Amidst increasing mercury, Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, has shared tips on how to protect oneself from heatwaves and rising temperatures, emphasising covering the body parts and staying hydrated. Speaking with ANI, Dr Deepak Maheshwari said, "In such situation, small kids, old people, and those suffering from respiratory, cardiac or any other chronic issues are quite vulnerable. Hence, I would request everyone, common and vulnerable people to not go outside in extreme sunlight, unless and until it is necessary."

He added further, "If you want to go, then cover as much part of your body, wear full-sleeved clothes, white colour clothes, and caps." Stressing the importance of hydration, Dr Maheshwari said, "Keeping your body hydrated will solve half of the problems... It is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated..."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a heatwave and a severe heatwave condition across vast swathes of North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, between May 17 and 21. The premier weather forecasting agency said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21; in isolated pockets of Gujarat between May 17 and 21; Bihar from May 17-20; Jharkhand between May 19 and 20; and north Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21; Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20; and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

While a red alert for severe heatwave was issued for west Rajasthan, an Orange alert was also out for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. A yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition was issued as well for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Rajasthan's Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5°C on Friday, while Delhi's Ayanagar logged 46.2°C. Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh recorded 44.9°C while Gujarat's Surendranagar and Punjab's Patiala logged 44.7°C and 44.4°C respectively.

An area is considered to be in the grip of a heatwave if the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40°C and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions. (ANI)

