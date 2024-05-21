Food Crisis in Gaza: UN Halts Aid Amid Insecurity
The United Nations has suspended food distribution in Rafah, Gaza, due to dwindling supplies and security issues. No aid has entered through recent sea deliveries. The World Food Program warns of impending famine-like conditions if the flow of supplies doesn't resume soon.
The United Nations says it has suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah due to lack of supplies and insecurity. It also said no aid trucks entered via a pier set up by the U.S. for sea deliveries for the past two days.
The U.N. has not specified how many people remain in Rafah after the Israeli military launched an intensified assault there on May 6, but there appears to be several hundred thousand.
Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the U.N's World Food Program, warned that "humanitarian operations in Gaza are near collapse." If food and other supplies don't resume entering Gaza in "in massive quantities, famine-like conditions will spread," she said The main agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, on Tuesday announced the suspension of distribution in Rafah in a post on X, without elaborating.
Etefeh said the WFP had also stopped distribution in Rafah after exhausting its stocks. It continued "limited distributions" of reduced food parcels in central Gaza but "food parcel stocks will run out within days," she said.
