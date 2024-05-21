Left Menu

Food Crisis in Gaza: UN Halts Aid Amid Insecurity

The United Nations has suspended food distribution in Rafah, Gaza, due to dwindling supplies and security issues. No aid has entered through recent sea deliveries. The World Food Program warns of impending famine-like conditions if the flow of supplies doesn't resume soon.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:49 IST
Food Crisis in Gaza: UN Halts Aid Amid Insecurity
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The United Nations says it has suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah due to lack of supplies and insecurity. It also said no aid trucks entered via a pier set up by the U.S. for sea deliveries for the past two days.

The U.N. has not specified how many people remain in Rafah after the Israeli military launched an intensified assault there on May 6, but there appears to be several hundred thousand.

Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the U.N's World Food Program, warned that "humanitarian operations in Gaza are near collapse." If food and other supplies don't resume entering Gaza in "in massive quantities, famine-like conditions will spread," she said The main agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, on Tuesday announced the suspension of distribution in Rafah in a post on X, without elaborating.

Etefeh said the WFP had also stopped distribution in Rafah after exhausting its stocks. It continued "limited distributions" of reduced food parcels in central Gaza but "food parcel stocks will run out within days," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024