Kolkata Knight Riders' Dynamic Batting Display: Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer Shine

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c V Viyaskanth b T Natarajan 23 Sunil Narine c V Viyaskanth b Cummins 21 Venkatesh Iyer not out 51 Shreyas Iyer not out 58 Extras: (LB-9, W-2) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 13.4 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-67.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-28-0, Pat Cummins 3-0-38-1, T Natarajan 3-0-22-1, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 2-0-22-0, Travis Head 1.4-0-32-0, Nitish Reddy 1-0-13-0.

