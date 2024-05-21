Kolkata Knight Riders' Dynamic Batting Display: Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer Shine
Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a stellar batting performance with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer leading the charge. The team posted a total of 164 for 2 wickets in 13.4 overs. Key performances included Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 23 and Sunil Narine's 21. Key bowlers included T Natarajan and Pat Cummins.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c V Viyaskanth b T Natarajan 23 Sunil Narine c V Viyaskanth b Cummins 21 Venkatesh Iyer not out 51 Shreyas Iyer not out 58 Extras: (LB-9, W-2) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 13.4 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-67.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-28-0, Pat Cummins 3-0-38-1, T Natarajan 3-0-22-1, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 2-0-22-0, Travis Head 1.4-0-32-0, Nitish Reddy 1-0-13-0.
