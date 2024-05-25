LS Poll: Chief Justice of India casts his vote in Delhi, says "fulfilled my duty as a citizen by casting my vote"

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday cast his vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling station here in Delhi. He reached the polling centre with his wife, Kalpana Das, to cast the vote. After casting vote, he said, "Today by voting I have fulfilled my duties as a citizen of the country and this is a major duty of every citizen of the country".

Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud on Saturday returned to India, who was in Tashkent for a meeting of Chief Justices of SCO member states. He had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Chief Justice of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyar Islamov and discussed possibilities of bilateral cooperation between the two Institutions.

During his visit, CJI Chandrachud in Tashkent attended a gathering of chief justices from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries. On May 22, 20024 CJI Chandrachud paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri bust in Tashkent, commemorating the leader's contributions to Indo-Uzbek relations and his historic visit to the city.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. Voting for the forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha is also underway in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana are undergoing polls in this phase. Some key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats. Stakes are high for the BJP as also for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase of the election.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females and 5120 third-gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

