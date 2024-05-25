Left Menu

Using words that no PM in India's history would have used: Priyanka slams Modi over 'mujra' remark

The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for his mujra barb at the opposition, saying he is using words that no other prime minister in the countrys history would have used.The opposition partys attack came after Modi vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc, which he accused of enslavement and performing mujra for its Muslim vote bank.Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob the SCs, STs and OBC of their rights and divert those to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank,'' the prime minister said, addressing a poll rally in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''Have you heard the prime minister's speech in Bihar? He has used such words that no other prime minister in the history of the country would have used.'' Reacting to Modi's remarks, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, in a video statement, said, ''Using such words is not befitting of the person sitting on the post of the prime minister.'' In a post on X along with the video statement, Khera said, ''Today, heard the word 'Mujra' from the Prime Minister's mouth. Modiji, what is this? Why don't you take something? ''... Perhaps campaigning in the sun has affected the mind too much,'' he said.

In his remarks, Modi also said the people of Bihar have been hurt by ''insulting'' remarks against migrants hailing from the state made by Congress leaders in Punjab and Telangana and DMK and TMC leaders in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. ''These RJD people who keep doing 'mujra' with their lantern (RJD's poll symbol) do not have the courage to speak a word in protest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

