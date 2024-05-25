Ahmedabad to witness heat wave for next three-four days, doctor urges people to remain cautious

As Gujarat's Ahmedabad witnesses rising temperature, Dr Tejas Shah, Health Officer in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation warned that the city will witness a heatwave for the next three to four days. Speaking with ANI, Dr Tejas Shah said, "For the last eight days, heatwave has been going on in the city and it will stay there for the next three to four days."

He also urged the people to remain cautious during this period. "People need to take care of themselves. They should keep themselves hydrated." Dr Tejas Shah added further, "In the last four days, the number of heat-related illnesses increased to a great extent. But the fortunate thing is that the cases are being treated in early stages. The heat-related illness includes rashes, heat exhaustion... The last stage of heat-related illness is heat stroke. Fortunately, we have not received many cases of heat stroke. Three cases of heat stroke have been reported till now."

He further informed that the main heat-related cases are coming from vulnerable groups and said, "The vulnerable groups include slum dwellers, those who are working in industries, and those who are working on construction sites. Our hospitals have been prepared very nicely. The cases are mainly coming from the eastern belt of the city." Meanwhile, amid scorching heat and unpleasant weather, the timings of Jan Seva Kendras in Ahmedabad have been modified for next week, with them opening an hour earlier in the morning due to the heatwave conditions in the state.

Through Jan Seva Kendra, district administration offers one-stop solutions for various public services. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts for various districts in Gujarat due to heatwave a day ago.

Ahmedabad has been included in the orange alert. Not only this but a heatwave warning has also been issued, therefore the timings of Jan Seva Kendras have been changed for the next week and will open an hour earlier in the morning, according to an official statement. For the next one week, the timings in Jan Seva Kendras have been fixed from 9:30 am to 6:10 pm instead of the current 10:30 am to 6:10 pm, it said. Concerned public, officers, and employees have also been advised to take note of this period and the working staff, it added. (ANI)

