Four Maoists Killed in Jharkhand Encounter: Police

In a significant operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, at least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed during an early morning encounter with police forces.

The encounter occurred in the Tonto and Goilkera regions, confirmed police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar. Alongside the fatalities, two Maoists were arrested during the incident.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the operation, though more information is expected soon.

