Four Maoists Killed in Jharkhand Encounter: Police

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed during an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The operation took place in Tonto and Goilkera, resulting in two additional arrests. Detailed information is yet to be released, according to police officials.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:38 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, at least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed during an early morning encounter with police forces.

The encounter occurred in the Tonto and Goilkera regions, confirmed police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar. Alongside the fatalities, two Maoists were arrested during the incident.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the operation, though more information is expected soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

