Chicken price goes up to Rs 300 per kg in Bengaluru as hot weather reduces supply

The price of chicken sold in the market for consumption in Bengaluru has gone up to Rs 300 per kg as hot weather has affected supply.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:24 IST
Chicken kept for sale in Bengaluru shop. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The price of chicken sold in the market for consumption in Bengaluru has gone up to Rs 300 per kg as hot weather has affected supply. A shop owner said that the business is not going well.

"Business is not going well. Usually on Sunday, we used to sell 400 to 500 kg of chicken and now it has been reduced to 150 to 200 kg. The quantity of chicken has been reduced in the farm due to hot weather and so the supply has become less. The retail price has become Rs 300 to Rs 320 and there is no customer. In the wholesale, it is Rs 220 per kg with skin and without skin it is Rs 255, even then the customer is not coming," he said. He said that this rate has been going on for the last 15 to 20 days.

Another shop owner said that supply is less and it is coming from outside so the rate has increased. The shop owner said, "Today is Sunday and there are no customers. Those who used to buy one kg are now buying half kg."

A third shopkeeper said that number of customers are very less. "Earlier there used to be a lot of customers. Rs 150 per kg to 180 per kg would have been the ideal price," he said.

A shopkeeper said that there had been no rain for one and a half months and that is also a reason for a decrease in supply. "The shortage of rain and hot weather has impacted the production. The chicken which grows in 40 days is taking 60 days to grow. There is a shortage of birds. Farming has become less due to extreme heat. Farming has dropped to 50 percent. Once it starts raining prices will come down," he added.

A customer said that prices under Rs 200 would have been ideal for consumption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

