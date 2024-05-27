Left Menu

REnergy Dynamics Targets Rs 5,000 Crore Renewable Energy Market

REnergy Dynamics (RED) has announced its entry into the renewable energy sector, aiming to achieve an order book of Rs 5,000 crore by 2029. The company has Rs 575 crore worth of projects in various stages of execution, focusing on bioenergy projects, EPC services, feedstock aggregation, and biogas plant components.

REnergy Dynamics (RED) on Monday said it has forayed into the renewable energy sector and is targetting an order book of Rs 5,000 crore by 2029.

It has Rs 575 crore worth of projects under various stages of execution, the company said in a statement.

''REnergy Dynamics is targeting to close orders worth Rs 5,000 crore by 2029,'' it said.

This business will primarily come from four focus areas namely large-scale bioenergy projects, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to renewable energy developers, feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed BioGas (CBG) projects and manufacturing and supply of biogas plant components, the company said.

