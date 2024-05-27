VP Urges Development of Fitness Culture and Embracing Traditional Medicine for Healthy India

Article:The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, emphasized the need to cultivate a fitness culture across the nation to ensure every Indian is fit and healthy, contributing positively to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Speaking at the 18th Foundation Day celebrations of ICMR - National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) in Belagavi, Karnataka, the Vice President stressed the importance of leveraging traditional knowledge and wisdom for health.

Highlighting India’s rich heritage of traditional medicine including Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga, he praised the profound wisdom of our ancestors, which embodies a perfect blend of science, philosophy, and spirituality. He emphasized the harmonious balance between mind, body, spirit, and nature as advocated by these traditional systems.

VP Dhankhar called for the protection of biodiversity and traditional knowledge for future generations, urging every village to participate in promoting health consciousness and awareness. He emphasized the importance of focusing on medicinal and herbal plants, envisioning them as essential resources for addressing health needs.

Applauding the researchers at NITM for their efforts in developing affordable solutions for modern-day diseases, the Vice President appealed to corporate and public leaders to support research and development endeavors.

Following the NITM event, the Vice President delivered the Convocation Address at the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Belagavi.

Addressing the graduating students, he encouraged lifelong learning and prioritizing service over fiscal considerations. He emphasized the rich ethos of Indian civilization and its sustainable march towards development. Urging the students to catalyze change for a developed India by 2047, he advised them not to fear failure and to continue working for societal betterment.

Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, and other dignitaries were present at both events, underscoring the significance of the initiatives towards a healthier and more developed India.