Left Menu

Russian Warships Depart Havana Amid US Monitoring

A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, departed from Havana after a five-day visit. The fleet's visit follows planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean and has attracted attention given US and Western support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions. The vessels' next destination remains unclear.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:51 IST
Russian Warships Depart Havana Amid US Monitoring
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, left Havana's port on Monday following a five-day visit. This visit came on the heels of planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean, which have been perceived as a display of strength by Moscow amid the ongoing US and Western backing of Kyiv in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

The departing fleet, which included a submarine, a frigate, an oil tanker, and a rescue tug, left the port on Monday morning. However, the destination of these vessels remains unknown. US officials had suggested that the fleet might also stop in Venezuela.

While the Biden administration confirmed that the Russian vessels did not pose a regional threat or signify a missile transfer, the United States did dock a submarine, the USS Helena, at its Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. The Cuban government has long deemed this base as illegally occupied territory. Last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the Russian frigate, and hundreds of locals toured the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024