Russian Warships Depart Havana Amid US Monitoring

A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, left Havana's port on Monday following a five-day visit. This visit came on the heels of planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean, which have been perceived as a display of strength by Moscow amid the ongoing US and Western backing of Kyiv in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

The departing fleet, which included a submarine, a frigate, an oil tanker, and a rescue tug, left the port on Monday morning. However, the destination of these vessels remains unknown. US officials had suggested that the fleet might also stop in Venezuela.

While the Biden administration confirmed that the Russian vessels did not pose a regional threat or signify a missile transfer, the United States did dock a submarine, the USS Helena, at its Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. The Cuban government has long deemed this base as illegally occupied territory. Last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the Russian frigate, and hundreds of locals toured the ship.

