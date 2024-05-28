Poonawalla Fincorp and IndusInd Bank Launch Co-Branded Platinum Credit Card

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in collaboration with IndusInd Bank, has today launched the co-branded 'IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card', a card designed to redefine and elevate the banking experience of customers.

With this co-branded credit card launch, Poonawalla Fincorp marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing tailored financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of their valued customers.

Key Features of the IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Card: • NIL Joining and NIL Annual Fees • Earn rewards on every Rs.100 spent (except fuel) • Earn rewards on UPI transactions (Scan & Pay) • 2.5 times reward points on e-commerce transactions (except fuel, travel & low interchange MCC) • Cash credit of reward points – Higher value of Rs. 0.40 for each reward • Buy One Get One movie ticket (max Rs. 200) through BookMyShow – once a month • Fuel surcharge waiver - 1% • Additional rewards of 3000 reward points on milestone achievement Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, expressed his views on the significance of this partnership: "We are excited to launch the 'IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card', which reflects our commitment to enabling dreams of our customers. By offering this card, we aim to enhance engagement with our existing customers digitally while also extending our reach to new customers." About Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Poonawalla Fincorp Limited ("the Company") is a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The Company's identity "P" stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. The Company has widespread coverage across 19 states. The Company has standalone AUM of Rs. 25,003 crore as on March 31, 2024, and employs around 2300 people. The Company's offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans. For more information, please log on to: www.poonawallafincorp.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Abhay Bhutada - MD Poonawalla Fincorp

