Rouble Gains Amid Market Resilience

The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar and euro, showcasing market resilience despite a minor decline in Brent crude oil prices. Russian stock indexes also saw gains, with the RTS and MOEX indices rising. As of 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 88.42 per dollar.
The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 88.42 to the dollar after trading in a range of 88.358 to 88.700.
Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.15% to 96.13 and gained 0.22% to 12.15 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.1% to $83.05 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.38% to 1,178.36. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.26% to 3,307.66. ($1 = 88.4200 roubles)
