Left Menu

Rouble Gains Amid Market Resilience

The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar and euro, showcasing market resilience despite a minor decline in Brent crude oil prices. Russian stock indexes also saw gains, with the RTS and MOEX indices rising. As of 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 88.42 per dollar.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:50 IST
Rouble Gains Amid Market Resilience
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 88.42 to the dollar after trading in a range of 88.358 to 88.700.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.15% to 96.13 and gained 0.22% to 12.15 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.1% to $83.05 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.38% to 1,178.36. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.26% to 3,307.66. ($1 = 88.4200 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Rising Tides, Rising Opportunities: The Decade Ahead for Small Island Developing States

Global Initiative for a Nature-Positive Future: BES-Net’s Bold Steps in Biodiversity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024