Left Menu

UBS Boosts S&P 500 Year-End Target to Highest Among Major Brokerages

UBS Global Research has increased its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 5,600 points, marking the highest forecast among major brokerages. This upgrade reflects optimism in the U.S. equity market driven by lower borrowing costs, improved earnings forecasts, and a supportive economic backdrop. UBS joins other major brokerages in bullish predictions for 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:18 IST
UBS Boosts S&P 500 Year-End Target to Highest Among Major Brokerages
AI Generated Representative Image

UBS Global Research raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,600 points on Tuesday, marking the highest forecast among major brokerages.

The upgraded target reflects an upside of about 5.6% to the index's last close of 5,304.72. It had earlier forecast a target of 5,400. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The S&P 500 is up 11.2% so far this year and is at near-record levels, driven by bets of falling borrowing costs this year and increased optimism surrounding AI. Stronger earnings forecasts and a "supportive" economic backdrop, with fading risks of recession, will propel U.S. equities, UBS said.

For 2024, UBS strategists, led by Jonathan Golub, raised their earnings-per-share (EPS) forecast to $245 from $240, implying an 11.4% growth through the year. CONTEXT

UBS boosted

its forecast to 5,400 in February from 5,150, saying that higher U.S. inflation tended to be positive for stock prices and would likely benefit corporate margins through increased pricing power. With the current rejig in forecast, UBS joins major brokerages such as Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo, which have also predicted the index would end at 5,500 or higher in 2024.

Deutsche Bank raised

its 2024 year-end S&P 500 target to 5,500 last week, banking on strong corporate earnings supporting equity valuations, while BMO Capital Markets predicted a 5,600- finish

earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024