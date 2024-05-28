Egypt to Host Peace Conference for Sudan's Civilian Groups
Next month, Egypt will host a conference aimed at uniting Sudan's civilian political groups with regional and global entities. The goal is to create a comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since April 2023, with thousands of civilian casualties.
Egypt will host a conference next month bringing together Sudan's civilian political groups with other regional and global parties, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The conference aims to produce an agreement between Sudan's civilian groups on ways to build a comprehensive and permanent peace, the statement added.
Sudan has been gripped since April 2023 by a civil war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Thousands of civilians are estimated to have died.
Key global and regional players including the United States, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have attempted without success to broker peace between the warring sides.
