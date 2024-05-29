iBind Systems and Google Cloud Revolutionize Corporate Banking with AI-Powered Solutions

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India (NASDAQ: GOOG) iBind Systems, a fintech startup redefining on-boarding in Corporate banking, and Google Cloud(NASDAQ: GOOG) today announced a collaboration that aims to integrate iBind's cutting-edge corporate banking SaaS product with Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and advanced generative AI technologies. This collaboration is set to transform how banks and financial institutions can streamline the on-boarding experience for their corporate customers by leveraging large language models (LLMs) to extract new financial insights and accelerate data summarization for frictionless banking.

iBind Systems is building a comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline onboarding, customer due diligence, and risk assessment for corporate banking by leveraging Web3 and AI solutions.

The collaboration with Google Cloud will focus on the following strategic objectives of iBind: • Streamlining Corporate On-boarding: iBind Systems introduces the Entity Digital Locker within its Corporate Identity Platform (CIP), encompassing corporate onboarding solutions such as KYC, AML, entitlement management, credit assessment, and digital signatures. The Corporate on-boarding solution provides a secure, user-centric data-sharing system that streamlines the access to the financial services and further contributes to financial technology innovation. • Enhancing Risk Assessment & Client Management with AI: iBind's AI-powered risk assessment platform efficiently generates comprehensive risk profiles for corporations. Additionally, iBind revolutionizes personalized advertising for bank's corporate customers, acting as a virtual Relationship Manager with AI-powered assistance. The partnership will leverage Google Cloud technologies and explore the development of specialized LLMs tailored for financial analysis. These models will enable institutions to conduct thorough and rapid analyses of financial disclosures, AML screening, enhancing risk and credit assessments with actionable insights with AI agents. • Cloud Partner for Innovation: With the Google Cloud collaboration, iBind will continue to innovate in secure fintech products and build a robust corporate banking infrastructure. Google Cloud's high-performance GPUs for training and serving complex data models will strengthen the commitment to delivering secure and innovative financial solutions. ''Today's announcement with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine corporate banking with innovative technology,'' said Co-Founders Santu Maity, Sanat Bhat, iBind Systems ''By integrating our fintech solutions with Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, we are setting a new standard in how financial data is processed and utilized, making financial operations faster, more accurate, and secure,'' they further added.

Subram Natrajan, Director of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud India, said, ''Google Cloud is excited to collaborate with iBind Systems to push the boundaries of what's possible in fintech. We are happy to work with iBind to empower banks and financial institutions with tools that are not only powerful but also intuitive and transformative.'' This collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to financial technology, combining iBind's expertise in corporate banking solutions with Google Cloud's leadership in AI and cloud computing. Leveraging Google Cloud services, iBind Systems is set to transform the landscape of corporate banking, ushering in a new era of digital financial services.

For more information about iBind Systems and its solutions, please visit http://www.ibindsystems.io About Google Cloud Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About iBind iBind Systems is a Fintech company offering a 'digital infrastructure' for banks & financial institutions to do seamless digital acquisition and on-boarding of Corporate customers for account based services and credit services.

iBind Systems offerings include digital identities, KYC/AML verification, entitlements management, e-documents, digital signatures and AI-powered risk and credit assessment solution. Additionally, the company provides a Data Locker for secure storage and consent based re-sharing of KYC information. These products are developed to enable the digital identification and effortless onboarding of corporate customers for both credit and non-credit products, improve communication, and deliver robust risk mitigation solutions.

Visit www.ibindsystems.io for more information.

