Left Menu

Mortal remains of Chhattisgarh migrant worker sent home as Kerala govt orders SIT, aid under consideration

Kerala Minister for Revenue K Rajan said the state cabinet would decide on providing financial assistance to Baghel's family from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. He added that the family has demanded compensation of at least Rs 10 lakh, which the cabinet will also consider. Rajan confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident and that five people have been arrested to date.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:33 IST
Mortal remains of Chhattisgarh migrant worker sent home as Kerala govt orders SIT, aid under consideration
Mortal remains of Chhattisgarh migrant worker in Thissur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Chhattisgarh migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Kerala's Palakkad district after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national, were taken to his home state on Tuesday amid demands for strict action and compensation for the bereaved family. Kerala Minister for Revenue K Rajan said the state cabinet would decide on providing financial assistance to Baghel's family from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. He added that the family has demanded compensation of at least Rs 10 lakh, which the cabinet will also consider. Rajan confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident and that five people have been arrested to date.

"There were reports of racial slurs being used. The investigation team will verify whether the attack was carried out on the pretext of the victim being a Bangladeshi. An inquiry will also be conducted into the attack on a member of the SC/ST community," the minister said. He added that the Kerala Chief Secretary has been entrusted with ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court's 2023 directions on crimes against SC/ST communities. Earlier on Tuesday morning, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over what he termed an "inhuman and unfortunate" killing. The victim, Ramnarayan Baghel, was a resident of the village Karhi in the Hasoud tehsil of Sakti district. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family and said arrangements had been made to send family members to Kerala immediately. On his instructions, all necessary arrangements were ensured to bring Baghel's mortal remains to his native village with due respect.

On December 17, the Chhattisgarh migrant Ramnarayan Baghel was beaten to death by a mob after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national in Kerala's Palakkad district. Following the incident, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar briefed the media on the arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

"A group of persons has assaulted one person from Chhattisgarh. With respect to that, one murder case has been registered, and five persons have been arrested. Five of the main accused have been arrested and remanded, and further investigation is ongoing in the case," Ajit Kumar told ANI. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to ensure the strictest legal action against all those involved to prevent a recurrence. Both state governments have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice and extending all possible support to the victim's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025