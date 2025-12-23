India Extends $450 Million Cyclone Relief to Sri Lanka
India extends a $450 million assistance package to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. The relief includes concessional credits and grants aimed at recovery efforts. Key sectors like infrastructure, housing, health, and agriculture will receive support. Operation Sagar Bandhu initiates India's swift response and continued assistance.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced a $450 million relief package to assist Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. This aid is in line with India's tradition of supporting its neighbors during crises. Sri Lanka was already grappling with economic challenges when the cyclone struck, exacerbating its difficulties.
India's assistance package comprises $350 million in concessional lines of credit and $100 million in grants. The funds will address critical areas like infrastructure rehabilitation, housing reconstruction, and the revitalization of health and education sectors. Agriculture support and disaster preparedness are also part of the comprehensive aid plan.
India's swift response through Operation Sagar Bandhu included the deployment of naval ships, helicopters, and a National Disaster Response Force team, delivering over 1,100 tonnes of relief materials. The collaboration lays the foundation for enhanced bilateral relations and potential economic opportunities, such as increased tourism and foreign direct investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) MP Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Tea Meeting with PM Modi
Bihar Politics: Accusations Fly Amidst Modi-Kumar Meeting
Court Reserves Verdict on Christian Michel's Bail Modification Plea in AgustaWestland Case
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rail Fare Hikes
India's Lifeline: Operation Sagar Bandhu's Herculean Humanitarian Effort in Sri Lanka