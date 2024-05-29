China's $827 Million Push for All-Solid-State Battery Innovation

China may invest about 6 billion yuan ($827.87 million) in an "unprecedented" government-led project to encourage research and development in all-solid-state batteries, the official China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Among the six companies that might receive government basic research and development support are CATL, BYD , FAW, SAIC and Geely , the report said.

Solid-state batteries enable improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes, but constraints in raw material availability, intricate manufacturing processes and resultant high costs are mass adoption roadblocks. ($1 = 7.2475 Chinese yuan renminbi)

