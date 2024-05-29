Russia-Ukraine POW Exchanges: Suspension Amidst Rising Tensions
Russia's human rights commissioner reported a suspension in prisoner of war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, citing Kyiv's 'false demands' as the reason. Since the onset of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, both nations have periodically exchanged prisoners via intermediaries. Ukraine has not yet commented on this suspension.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that prisoner of war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine had been suspended for several months, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday.
TASS cited Tatyana Moskalova as blaming what she called Kyiv's "false demands." There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Moscow and Kyiv have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since Moscow began what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine more than two years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken highlights unwavering US support for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
EU Demands Explanation for Eurovision Song Contest Ban on EU Flag
Protesters call off march in Pakistan's Kashmir after demands met
Hong Kong demands respect for its overseas offices after UK arrests staffer
Blinken, in Kyiv, says U.S aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine