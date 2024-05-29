Russia-Ukraine POW Exchanges: Suspension Amidst Rising Tensions

Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that prisoner of war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine had been suspended for several months, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday.

TASS cited Tatyana Moskalova as blaming what she called Kyiv's "false demands." There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since Moscow began what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine more than two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)