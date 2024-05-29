Left Menu

Russian Strikes Claim Lives in Nikopol: A Tragic Day

Russian strikes in Nikopol, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of two civilians. A Russian drone targeted an ambulance, killing the 54-year-old driver and injuring his wife. Another man died in the hospital following artillery shelling. Nikopol faces regular artillery fire due to its proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian strikes killed two civilians in the city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak said a Russian drone targeted an ambulance killing a 54-year-old driver and severely injuring his wife. Another civilian, a 52-year-old man, died in a hospital after being wounded in an artillery shelling earlier in the day, he said.

Nikopol which is located just across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is being pounded regularly with Russian artillery fire.

