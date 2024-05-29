Left Menu

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Plea filed in court demanding 13 officers be booked

Earlier, the Gujarat government ordered the suspension of seven officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for dereliction of duty in connection with the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot on May 25.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:14 IST
FSL team conducts investigation at Rajkot gaming zone fire incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea has been filed in a court here demanding that 13 more officers be booked in connection with the Rajkot gaming zone fire incident in which 27 people were killed. Earlier, the Gujarat government ordered the suspension of seven officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for dereliction of duty in connection with the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot on May 25.

The complaint has been lodged by an advocate at the Rajkot District Court. It demands that the names of 13 officers be included in the FIR that was registered at Taluka police station after the fire incident. The court has accepted the petition and has set the date of hearing on June 20.

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of 27 lives including children. The main accused, who worked at the Rajkot TRP game zone, was arrested by Banaskantha Local Crime Branch and Rajkot Police on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Dhaval Thakkar, a resident of Abu Road. He had fled after the fire broke out in the game zone, which claimed 27 lives. Earlier, three men arrested in connection with the game zone fire were sent to a 14-day police remand by a court in the Rajkot district on Monday.

The court of additional judicial magistrate BP Thakar remanded three accused, Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, Nitin Jain and Rahul Rathod, in police custody for two weeks, special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani said. Following the incident, all the gaming zones in Vadodara were inspected and temporarily shut down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

