Centre notifies transfer of two Delhi High Court judges

The Union Government through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the transfer of two judges of the Delhi High Court to other high courts. Recently Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their transfer to other high courts after judges have sought their transfer out of Delhi. According to the Collegium resolution, a communication dated March 4, 2024, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Delhi HC judge has requested for transfer to any other High Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka.

Accepting the recommendation made by the Supreme Court, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) on Wednesday, notification issued stated that "President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of the Karnataka High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Karnataka High Court." In the matter of the second Judge, the Collegium resolution stated that in a communication dated March 3, 2024, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has expressed willingness to be transferred to any Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Accepting the recommendation made by the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice (Appointments Division) on Wednesday issued a notification stating that "the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Madhya Pradesh High Court." Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva enrolled as an advocate on August 1, 1988, with the Bar Council of Delhi and practised in the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi and the District Courts of Delhi. He enrolled as an Advocate on record of the Supreme Court of India in 1995, he was the Standing Counsel for the Bar Council of India for the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court for over 20 years also appointed as a Senior Panel Lawyer for the Union of India and represented the Union of India in various matters for over 10 years.

He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Delhi in July 2011. He was elevated as an additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from 17th April 2013 and as a Permanent Judge on 18th March 2015. Justice V Kameswar Rao was enrolled as an Advocate in March 1991 with the Bar Council of Delhi. Practiced in the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court, Central Administrative Tribunal (Principal Bench), New Delhi.

He also appeared in other High Courts like Madras High Court, and Port Blair (Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court). Conducted cases relating to Service Law, Labour Law, Arbitration, Constitution and Administrative Law. He also represented various Public Sector Undertakings, Banks & Autonomous Bodies. He was a Member Executive of the Central Administrative Tribunal Bar Association (Principal Bench), New Delhi. Designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2010. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on 17th April 2013 and as Permanent Judge on 18th March 2015. (ANI)

