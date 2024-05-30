Russia's Take on NATO's Nuclear-Capable F-16 Supplies to Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov views NATO's planned supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as provocative and a signal action in the nuclear area. Lavrov asserts that the United States and NATO are willing to escalate their involvement in Ukraine, emphasizing the nuclear capabilities of the F-16 jets.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 09:01 IST
Russia regards the planned supplies of F-16 fighters to Ukraine as a "signal action" by NATO in the nuclear area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the RIA news agency in an interview on Thursday.
"They are trying to tell us that the United States and NATO would stop at nothing in Ukraine," Lavrov said after noting that the F-16 fighters were nuclear-capable.
