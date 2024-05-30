Russia's Take on NATO's Nuclear-Capable F-16 Supplies to Ukraine

Russia regards the planned supplies of F-16 fighters to Ukraine as a "signal action" by NATO in the nuclear area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the RIA news agency in an interview on Thursday.

"They are trying to tell us that the United States and NATO would stop at nothing in Ukraine," Lavrov said after noting that the F-16 fighters were nuclear-capable.

