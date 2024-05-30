Left Menu

Budget 2024: NZ's Plan to Rebuild Economy, Ease Cost of Living, and Boost Public Services

Minister Willis emphasized that while the Budget is a step towards addressing economic challenges, there is more to be done.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-05-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 09:56 IST
The Government's strategy is designed to instill confidence among New Zealanders about the nation's economic future and resilience.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The 2024 Budget introduced by Finance Minister Nicola Willis emphasizes a plan to revitalize New Zealand’s economy, mitigate the cost of living pressures, improve public services, and enhance law and order. Key highlights and commitments include:

Fiscal Responsibility and Tax Relief

Tax Relief: Aimed at the middle-income group, in alignment with the National Party's tax plan.

Savings: Projected savings of $23 billion over four years to fund tax relief and support essential services without compromising fiscal responsibility.

Targeted Investments

Health Services: A significant multi-year funding boost of $16.68 billion to improve healthcare.

Education: An allocation of $2.93 billion to enhance educational services.

Law and Order: Investment of $2.92 billion to restore and improve public safety.

Infrastructure and Growth

Capital Funding: An additional $7 billion allocated to the Multi-Year Capital Allowance for infrastructure projects aimed at future growth and resilience.

Economic Growth: Focused on building a strong economy, reducing the cost-of-living crisis, lifting wages, and reducing interest rates.

Commitment to Public Services

Frontline Services: The Budget underscores a boost to priority frontline services, aiming to provide quality public services.

Government’s Vision

Careful Spending: A commitment to careful and disciplined government spending, ensuring effective use of resources.

Economic Recovery: Establishing a foundation for productive growth, aiming for a strong economy to support better public services.

Future Prospects: A strategic approach to enhance New Zealand’s economic potential, focusing on educational achievement, infrastructure development, reducing regulatory burdens, doubling exports, and attracting investment.

