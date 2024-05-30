Left Menu

W Bengal: Siliguri Mayor says drinking water supply contaminated; civic body provides pouches, tankers

West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation(SMC)'s Mayor Gautam Dev has requested the people of Siliguri not to use the water for drinking purposes supplied by the authorities for the next few days.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:30 IST
Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Gautam Dev (Photo/X/@gautamdebaitc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civic authorities in West Bengal's Siliguri have asked people to not use water they get in their supply for drinking purposes. Municipal Corporation(SMC)'s Mayor Gautam Dev has said on Wednesday that the civic body was drawing water from the Mahananda River via Fulbari pump station instead of Teesta because of the embankment repair works at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri that was damaged by recent flash floods.

As the quality of the water is bad and the level of Biochemical Oxygen demand (BOD) is quite high, it has been prohibited to drink by Corporation authorities. However, the water can be used for other household purposes, he said. "After receiving a report that found the BOD level is slightly high, we requested the people of Siliguri not to take the supply water for drinking purposes until further notice," Gautam Dev said.

"Keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens of the city, drinking water will be provided in pouches. Besides, 26 drinking water tanks will be sent to different wards of SMC. The concerned authorities are trying to finish the repairing work in a war footing manner, expecting the team will finish the work by next month June 2," the Siliguri mayor said. Local residents, however said they are finding it difficult to cope with the situation.

"It's becoming very tough to arrange drinking water after the declaration by the Corporation regarding the ban on drinking water supply. They should take the issue seriously and finish the work as early as possible," Ratikanta Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

