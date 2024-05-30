Germany to Abolish Gas Storage Tariff for Neighbors

Germany wants to abolish a gas storage tariff it charges its neighbours for buying gas from its storage from next year, an economy ministry official said on Thursday.

The levy is a legacy of the energy crisis that peaked in 2022 after Moscow slashed gas flows to Europe. It places an extra fee on fuel taken out of Germany's gas storage, to try to recoup the billions of euros it spent on buying non-Russian gas at sky-high prices to avoid fuel shortages.

