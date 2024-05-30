Left Menu

Germany to Abolish Gas Storage Tariff for Neighbors

Germany plans to abolish the gas storage tariff it charges neighboring countries starting next year. This levy, established during the 2022 energy crisis due to reduced gas flows from Russia, adds an extra fee on fuel from Germany's gas storage to recover costs incurred from purchasing pricier non-Russian gas.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:13 IST
Germany wants to abolish a gas storage tariff it charges its neighbours for buying gas from its storage from next year, an economy ministry official said on Thursday.

The levy is a legacy of the energy crisis that peaked in 2022 after Moscow slashed gas flows to Europe. It places an extra fee on fuel taken out of Germany's gas storage, to try to recoup the billions of euros it spent on buying non-Russian gas at sky-high prices to avoid fuel shortages.

