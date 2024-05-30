Salasar Techno Engineering Sees Profit Surge in March Quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.97 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 14.73 crore in the same period last year. The company's total income rose to Rs 369.53 crore, while annual net profit increased to Rs 52.93 crore from Rs 40.25 crore.
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.97 crore in the March quarter.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 14.73 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 369.53 crore from Rs 296.32 crore a year earlier, while expenses were at Rs 346.63 crore as against Rs 276.46 crore last year.
For the full financial year, the company's net profit was at Rs 52.93 crore, against Rs 40.25 crore in FY23.
