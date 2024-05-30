"Game-changing episode": Amit Shah hails launch of 'Agnibaan' from India's private launchpad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Chennai-based private space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday for the successful launch of 'Agnibaan' rocket and termed it a "game-changing" episode in the history of space. He also said this is the world's first rocket with a single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine into the skies.

"Kudos to the @AgnikulCosmos team for their historic success in launching the Agnibaan rocket. With the sheer power of their genius, they have scripted a game-changing episode in the history of space by sending the world's first rocket with a single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine into the skies. All my best wishes are with them as they continue to enhance the pride of our nation," Amit Shah said in a post on X. This comes after Agnikul Cosmos successfully test-launched their maiden rocket on Thursday morning, from India's first and only private launch pad within the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), holds the unique distinction of being powered by the world's first 3D printed engine, Agnilet, that has been designed and built in India. The rocket is powered by a semi-cryogenic engine that uses commercially available aviation turbine fuel kerosene and liquid oxygen.

Incubated at IIT-Madras in the year 2017, the startup in a statement prior to the launch said that unlike traditional sounding rockets that launch from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD is designed to lift off vertically to follow a predetermined trajectory while performing a precisely orchestrated set of manoeuvres during flight. Today's development comes as the fifth attempt by the company, which had called off a test flight of its first rocket on Tuesday, a mere few seconds before its launch. Tuesday's cancellation marked the fourth such cancellation in the last three months.

Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) of the central government's Department of Space termed it a historic moment for the country's space sector. Taking to social media platform X he posted, "Elated at the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD by AgnikulCosmos," and said the "achievement showcases brilliance of our young innovators."

ISRO also congratulated Agnikul Cosmos for the "major milestone." "Congratulations, @AgnikulCosmos, for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. A major milestone as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realised through additive manufacturing," ISRO posted on X.

The engine test is powered by Agnikul's own data acquisition systems and flight computers, which were 100 per cent designed in-house. Moreover, the test also proves the capability of the entire avionics chain of the SOrTeD vehicle to control the entire propulsion system of the vehicle. According to the start-up, the customisable two-stage vehicle is capable of lifting up to 300 kg to orbits around 700 km above the earth.

Agnibaan can access both low and high-inclination orbits and is completely mobile - designed for accessing more than 10 launch ports. Agnibaan is a Sanskrit word, that translates to "an arrow of fire" a customizable vehicle, according to the startup, which signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In 2021 it successfully fired the single piece 3D printed engine Agnilet and raised USD 11 million series A round from institutional and angel investors. In 2022 it signed an agreement with IN-SPACe and inaugurated its launchpad and mission control room in Sriharikota. The company received a Flight Termination System from ISRO, marking the first time a PSLV package was delivered for a private vehicle. ISRO said that the establishment of the private launchpad designed and operated by Agnikul marks a significant step in opening the Indian space sector to private players. (ANI)

