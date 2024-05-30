Akhnoor bus accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor Bus accident. According to officials, as many as 22 people have been killed in the incident and 60 people are injured. The bus met with an accident on the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway and fell into a gorge in the Akhnoor area on Thursday.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office posted on X. District Magistrate Jammu has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cause of the tragic accident near Akhnoor today and has asked ADM Jammu to submit a report within 7 days.

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara said that the driver was unable to negotiate a cut which resulted in the bus accident. "The bus was going towards Shiv Khori. The cut here is very ordinary and there shouldn't have been any difficulty, but maybe the driver fell asleep, and he couldn't negotiate the cut. Instead of taking the turn, the bus went straight and went down. There are around 15 casualties and around 15 are injured," the official told ANI.

He further said that the injured are admitted at a hospital in Akhnoor and those who are in critical condition are being referred to Jammu. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the accident."Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X. (ANI)

