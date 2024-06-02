BJP candidate Madhavi Latha slams Congress govt in Telangana

Madhavi Latha, who is contesting from Hyderabad as a BJP candidate, lashed out at the Congress-ruled state of Telangana over the alleged apathy in the renovation of the local drains. During her visit to the Yakutpura Assembly constituency on Sunday, Latha said while speaking to ANI, "This is the Ganganagar in Yakutpura; this is the nalla (drain) that carries wastewater. I don't understand about the government; they want to renovate it; it's a good thing. But what about the people living here? If it rains and water spills out during the renovation,. There are kids who can get dengue."

She also said that government officials should come up with a plan following proper discussions, as it is the common people who suffer. "Without thinking of all these issues, how can you start the other work? The government officials should first sit and decide. It's the common people who suffer. We will not sit quietly. We will go tomorrow and question the officials about what the plan was so that the drain water doesn't come into houses. If they don't do it, we will get permission from the government and lift a wall," Latha added.

Earlier in the day, Madhavi Latha offered prayers at Somnath Temple. She is up against AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a voter turnout of 65.67 percent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases over a period of 44 days, running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results would be declared on June 4. (ANI)

