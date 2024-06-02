West Bengal: Burnt body of man found near railway tracks in Purulia; probe on

A half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found near Purulia's Anara railway station's railway track on Sunday, police said. "One unknown male's burnt-dead body was found," Purulia GRP Sub Inspector Kanchan Mondal told ANI.

An investigation is underway to identify the deceased person, police said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)