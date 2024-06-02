West Bengal: Burnt body of man found near railway tracks in Purulia; probe on
A half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found near Purulia's Anara railway station's railway track on Sunday, police said.
ANI | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:53 IST
A half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found near Purulia's Anara railway station's railway track on Sunday, police said. "One unknown male's burnt-dead body was found," Purulia GRP Sub Inspector Kanchan Mondal told ANI.
An investigation is underway to identify the deceased person, police said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)
