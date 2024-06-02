J-K: 3-tier security put in place ahead of counting of votes for Udhampur

Ahead of the counting for the Lok Sabha elections for the Udhampur seat, police have put in place a three-tier security arrangement at a counting centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Kathua, SSP Anayat, told ANI, "We rehearsed; this will also help with field familiarisation of the forces that have come from outside... We have made a three-tier security deployment..."

"Police, with the help of district administration, are almost ready for June 4, the poll counting day. We are very hopeful that a very peaceful counting session will be held, "SSP Anayat added. Stating that elections are being celebrated like festivals, SSP said that people can come here to express support for their candidates.

"My only request with the people is to maintain coordination with the security forces. If there is any dispute or confrontation with the police, you can speak with the in-charge police officers," SSP Anayat added. "Do not take the law into your hands. He said that there would not be much route diversion on the counting day. "Traffic will flow on both sides. Vehicles would be checked up."

Jammu and Kashmir sends five seats to the lower house of Parliament. The five seats are Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri. This is the first general election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole had said that the Union Territory recorded an overall voter turnout of 58 percent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Voting for all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir ended on May 25. Notably, the BJP is not contesting from any of Jammu and Kashmir's three Lok Sabha seats--Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag.

The electoral battle remained between two major regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases over a period of 44 days, starting from April 19 to June 1.

The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

