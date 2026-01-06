Delhi Assembly in Uproar Over Stray Dog Counting Controversy

The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session turned tumultuous as BJP leaders called for an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members over the dissemination of misinformation. Accusations revolved around claims that government school teachers were engaged in the counting of stray dogs in the capital.

Despite Speaker Vijender Gupta's efforts, the session saw adjournments, first for 30 minutes and later until 1 PM, as both ruling party and opposition members vociferously clashed over the issue. The call for an apology was specifically directed at AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood wrote a letter urging former chief minister Kejriwal to publicly apologize for allegedly making false statements on the involvement of school teachers in the stray dog counting. Sood emphasized that the government's circular on the subject is publicly available.