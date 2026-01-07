Left Menu

Silent Census: Counting Crocodiles at Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park will undergo a three-day closure for the annual estuarine crocodile census. A team of officials, researchers, and volunteers will conduct the count using silent boats to prevent noise pollution. The park is home to 70% of India's saltwater crocodile population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district will be closed for three days starting Thursday to conduct the annual estuarine crocodile census efficiently, officials announced.

Twenty-two teams, comprising forest staff, wildlife researchers, and local volunteers, will be involved in cataloging the crocodile population across various water bodies and mangrove forests within and around the park, stated Divisional Forest Officer Varadaraj Gaonkar.

To facilitate a disturbance-free environment, soundless boats will be used. These efforts are crucial as Bhitarkanika houses a significant portion of India's saltwater crocodiles, marking an important conservation journey that began in 1975. The latest count lists 1,826 crocodiles in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

