Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges "60 hoardings raised on MHADA property without permits"

Weeks after the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar which left 16 people dead, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that 60 hoardings had been installed on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) property without any permits by 17 different companies. Somaiya said he had a discussion with MHADA authorities and police complaint has also been lodged in regard to the same.

"By 17 big advertising companies, 62 hoardings have been installed on MHADA property...Out of which MHADA has permitted only two hoardings....60 hoardings are unauthorized... I had a discussion with MHADA authorities....A police complaint has been lodged.....I demand immediate registration of an FIR against MHADA officials who were involved in the installation of such hoardings....Action should also be taken against BMC officials....The 17 advertising agencies should be blacklisted, " said Kirit Somaiya while talking to ANI. Earlier, expressing grief over the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that it was a tragic incident and informed that the rescue operation has been completed.

"This was a tragic incident in which 16 people died. The rescue operation has been completed. Here is an active petrol pump; that's why our rescue operation was delayed," Gagrani said. The BMC Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all hoardings to be checked. "All the hoardings need a structural stability certificate. They need to follow the specifications of size, foundation and the wind velocity that passes through to provide the necessary stability. Three more hoardings are being removed," he said.

According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), 74 people were rescued from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds. Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured. (ANI)

